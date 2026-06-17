GHMC collects 45 MT of waste in monsoon sanitation drive

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched a special monsoon sanitation drive across all its circles, collecting over 45 metric tonnes of waste from 50 colonies in a single day, the civic body said on Wednesday, June 17.

The drive focused on clearing accumulated waste, preventing water stagnation and reducing health risks that typically spike during the rainy season.

Of the total waste collected, 33.50 metric tonne was municipal solid waste and 11.80 metric tonne was construction and demolition debris. Both were disposed of through scientific methods, the civic body said.

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Special attention was given to clearing legacy waste in the Musheerabad and Rajendranagar circles, where accumulated garbage had been a persistent concern.

Deputy Commissioners, Deputy Executive Engineers and sanitation staff supervised the drive on the ground.

GHMC said the exercise was part of a broader effort to maintain public hygiene and environmental safety across the city through the monsoon months.