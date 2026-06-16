Meeting held to address waterlogging during monsoon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An emergency coordination meeting was held at Malkam Cheruvu on Tuesday, June 16, to review flood management measures and address recurring waterlogging issues across Hyderabad during the ongoing monsoon season.

The meeting was chaired by Government Advisor for Irrigation Sudarshan Reddy and attended by Director General of Police C.V. Anand, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner Srujana, HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Ramesh Reddy, and senior officials from the Irrigation, GHMC, Police, and other departments.

Reviewing the preparedness measures, DGP C.V. Anand stressed that public safety and traffic management must remain the top priorities during the monsoon season. He said the Police Department is maintaining a high level of readiness to ensure that heavy rains and waterlogging do not cause inconvenience to citizens.

The DGP directed officials to take proactive measures in vulnerable locations to prevent traffic congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement. He also emphasized the need to identify alternative traffic routes and provide timely information to the public whenever necessary.

Highlighting the importance of vigilance, Anand instructed police personnel to maintain constant surveillance in low-lying areas, flood-prone localities, major traffic junctions, and other critical points across the city. He further directed that emergency response systems remain fully operational to enable swift action during any rain-related emergency.

During the meeting, officials informed that special engineering teams have been formed to conduct inspections at Malkam Cheruvu, Khajaguda Lake, Mandikunta, Gurunath Cheruvu, lakes in the Miyapur region, Biodiversity Junction, Kondapur, and other flood-prone areas. The teams will assess water flow channels, drainage connectivity, encroachments, and other factors contributing to flooding and water stagnation.

The inspection teams have been tasked with submitting detailed reports recommending both immediate remedial measures and long-term sustainable solutions to tackle recurring waterlogging problems.

Emphasizing the need for coordinated action, the DGP said effective flood management requires close cooperation among the Police, Irrigation Department, GHMC, HYDRAA, and other agencies. He urged all departments to identify problem areas in advance and implement corrective measures without delay.