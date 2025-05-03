GHMC commissioner inspects Phase 2 Shilpa Layout flyover works

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karnan, said the second phase of the Shilpa Layout work from Gachibowli to Kondapur would be completed by the end of May.

On Saturday, May 3, Karnan inspected the second phase of the three-lane by-directional Shilpa Layout work from Malkam Cheruvu and Gachibowli to Kondapur, along with Serilingampalli zonal commissioner Borkade Hemanth Sahadev Rao.

The flyover and underpass construction site, to be taken up under the H-City project soon, was inspected to ensure traffic problems do not arise at the Khajaguda Junction.

The project engineers informed the GHMC commissioner that the blacktopping (BT) and installation of LED lights were in progress. However, the service road work could only be finished within 15 days, provided land acquisition for the five remaining properties was completed.

When asked to explain how much time it would take to reach the destination using the flyover, the project engineers suggested it would be easier to go from the outer-ring road (ORR) to Kondapur, and from Kondapur to Hyderabad airport to Hi-Tech City.

The GHMC commissioner also heard several walkers complaining about the sanitation issue and dog nuisance at Malkam Cheruvu, and instructed officials to take appropriate measures to prevent stormwater drains from entering the lake.