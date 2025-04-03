Shilpa Layout Flyover construction to be completed soon

Hyderabad: After facing several delays, the construction of the Shilpa Layout Flyover, linking Hyderabad’s Gachibowli and Kondapur, is slated for completion by May 15, according to the chief engineer, Bhaskar Reddy.

On Wednesday, April 3, the chief engineer, along with the superintending engineer, executive engineer, project consultants, and representatives from the construction agency, inspected the ongoing work.

During the visit to the Shilpa Layout Flyover construction site in Hyderabad, Bhaskar Reddy directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process and urged the construction agency to accelerate the completion of the service road on the left side from Gachibowli to Kondapur.

Relocating electrical equipment delays Hyderabad flyover construction

Officials reported that delays in relocating electrical equipment were hampering progress.

In response, Bhaskar Reddy directed the executive engineer to take immediate steps to resolve the issue. He also noted that the lack of space for stormwater drain installation was causing further setbacks and instructed officials to acquire properties at the Old Bombay Highway junction to expedite related work.

Further, the chief engineer emphasized the urgency of completing work on the ORR stretch, P.S.O. median, and associated projects. He stressed adherence to design standards for expansion joints and called for the swift completion of the remaining deck slabs.

Additionally, the chief engineer directed the timely execution of crash barriers, medians, gantries, signboards, painting, and all finishing works on the Shilpa Layout Flyover in Hyderabad to meet the May 15 deadline.

Earlier, several traffic restrictions were imposed in Hyderabad due to the ongoing construction of the Shilpa Layout Flyover. Authorities had implemented diversions and lane closures to facilitate the smooth progress of the project while ensuring commuter safety.

Hyderabad traffic police have urged the public to cooperate with the restrictions until the completion of the flyover, which is expected to ease traffic flow significantly once operational.

