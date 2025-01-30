Hyderabad to see two months of traffic restrictions due to flyover construction

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to witness two months of traffic restrictions due to the construction of the SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover at Gachibowli Junction.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has undertaken the project to improve connectivity. However, commuters should prepare for temporary traffic diversions and slow-moving vehicles in the area.

Traffic restrictions, diversions due to flyover construction in Hyderabad

The construction work which is scheduled to take place from January 29 and continue round the clock for two months will affect vehicular movement at Pillar No. 24 in Gachibowli.

Due to the construction, commuters and local residents may experience significant delays. In order to minimize congestion, authorities have introduced alternative routes:

Route 1: Vehicles coming from ZPHS U-turn towards Gachibowli will be diverted at Rolling Hills via Deloitte – Meenakshi – Shilpa Layout Flyover – Gachibowli.

Route 2: Traffic will also be rerouted from ZPHS U-turn towards Radisson Hotel via DLF – IIIT Junction – Indira Nagar – Gachibowli.

Gachibowli to Kondapur: Vehicles traveling from Gachibowli towards Kondapur will take a diversion via DLF Road – Radisson Hotel – Left Turn – Kondapur.

Measures to ensure smooth traffic flow

In order to mitigate traffic congestion, the Cyberabad Traffic Police will implement these diversions from January 29 within the Gachibowli Traffic PS limits.

Commuters are advised to follow the designated routes and plan their travel accordingly to avoid unnecessary delays.

The temporary inconvenience aims to facilitate the seamless completion of the flyover to ease long-term traffic congestion in Hyderabad.