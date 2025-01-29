Bodies of 3 who died on Hyderabad’s Aramgarh flyover on Shab-e-Meraj handed over

Hyderabad: The bodies of three teenagers who lost their lives in an accident on the Aramgarh flyover on Shab-e-Meraj were handed over to their families after postmortem at Osmania Hospital.

The fatal incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. It was the first reported accident on the newly inaugurated flyover.

Details of Hyderabad’s Aramgarh flyover accident

The victims who are identified as 14-year-old Maaz, 16-year-old Imran, and 14-year-old Ahmed were residents of the Old City of Hyderabad.

According to the Attapur police, the teenagers were riding a speeding two-wheeler from the Old City toward Aramgarh between 12:30 am and 1:00 am.

Their joyride on the four-kilometer-long Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover ended in disaster when their vehicle lost control and crashed into a streetlight pole and the divider.

Maaz died on the spot, while Imran and Ahmed succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Investigation underway

Authorities quickly registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident on Hyderabad’s Aramgarh flyover.

Zoo Park To Aramghar Flyover Incident.The Dead Bodies Of The Victims Who Died In Road Accident Today Were Shifted Osmania Hospital & After Postmortem The Bodies Were Handed Over To The Relatives. AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA @MohdMubeen58 With Party Worker's Were Present. @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/T7XNvjfPVW — Syed Zaker (@IamSyedZaker) January 28, 2025

Following the completion of postmortem procedures, the bodies were handed over to their grieving families. AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA and the party workers was present at the hospital to offer condolences and support to the bereaved families.