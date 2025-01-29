Video: Road caves in for fifth time at Hyderabad’s Goshamahal

Hyderabad: The main Nala road at Goshamahal, Hyderabad caved in once again on Tuesday.

It is not the first incident. It is the fifth such incident in the last one year. The unexpected road collapse has led to severe traffic congestion in the area.

Impact of incident at road in Hyderabad’s Goshamahal

Due to the sudden road collapse, an auto-rickshaw, a car, and a tractor fell into the cavity.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, commuters and residents faced extreme difficulties as the crucial route to Darussalam became impassable.

Residents expressed frustration over the recurring issue. They blamed the civic authorities for failing to take necessary preventive measures.

Official response and assurances

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti, visited the site for an inspection.

They assured that the tender process for repairs would begin within 24 hours.

The repeated collapses of the Nala road in Goshamahal highlight a broader issue of infrastructure challenges in Hyderabad. Poor maintenance, ineffective repairs, and delayed action have led to frequent disruptions.

Now, the residents demand a permanent solution to prevent further occurrences and ensure road safety.

Citizens hope that the upcoming measures will finally put an end to this recurring issue and ensure safe and stable roads in Hyderabad’s Goshamahal.