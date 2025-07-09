GHMC commissioner inspects SNDP drain in Musheerabad

The commissioner ordered the construction of slab work and boundary walls on the open drain to prevent any untoward incidents.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th July 2025 9:34 pm IST
GHMC commissioner inspects SNDP drain at Padma Colony
GHMC commissioner inspects SNDP drain at Padma Colony

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan inspected the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) drain from Nagamayya Kunta to Padmarao Nagar in Musheerabad circle on Wednesday, July 9.

The GHMC commissioner directed engineering officials to send proposals for sanction of necessary funds and to complete the remaining unfinished drain works immediately.

The GHMC commissioner directed engineering officials to send proposals for sanction of necessary funds and to complete the unfinished drain works.

MS Creative School

The commissioner ordered the construction of slab work and boundary walls on the open drain to prevent any untoward incidents.

He also warned the engineering officials that in case of accidents due to failure to put up warning boards, either during the rainy season or during road repairs, disciplinary action would be taken against the concerned engineer.

He also warned engineering officials that if accidents occur due to the absence of warning boards, either during the rainy season or while road works are underway, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the responsible engineer.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th July 2025 9:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button