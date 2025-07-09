GHMC commissioner inspects SNDP drain in Musheerabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan inspected the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) drain from Nagamayya Kunta to Padmarao Nagar in Musheerabad circle on Wednesday, July 9.

The GHMC commissioner directed engineering officials to send proposals for sanction of necessary funds and to complete the remaining unfinished drain works immediately.

The commissioner ordered the construction of slab work and boundary walls on the open drain to prevent any untoward incidents.

He also warned the engineering officials that in case of accidents due to failure to put up warning boards, either during the rainy season or during road repairs, disciplinary action would be taken against the concerned engineer.

