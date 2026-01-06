GHMC Commissioner urges new officers to understand functioning of departments

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan has advised newly appointed Additional Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners to develop a comprehensive understanding of the functioning and core responsibilities of various GHMC departments to ensure effective and coordinated civic administration.

In the backdrop of GHMC’s recent reorganisation — expanding from six zones to 12 zones and from 30 circles to 60 circles — an orientation programme titled “Overview of Wings and Core Functions” was organised at the GHMC Head Office in the presence of the Commissioner. The programme aimed at familiarising the newly inducted officers with the operational structure and performance of different wings of the civic body.

Officials from key departments — Engineering and Infrastructure, Health and Sanitation, Revenue and Planning, Administration and Support, and Urban Services and Development — made detailed PowerPoint presentations to the Additional Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners. The sessions provided an overview of departmental roles, responsibilities and performance parameters, while queries raised by the officers were addressed by the respective departmental heads.

Speaking on the occasion, Commisioner Karnan said that structured presentations on departmental overviews and core functions would enable officers to discharge their duties with clarity and efficiency. He informed that a series of focused presentations would be conducted over the coming days — on Projects on January 6, Sanitation on January 7, Town Planning on January 8, and Maintenance on January 9.

The Commissioner also directed senior officials to prepare comprehensive, zone-wise PowerPoint presentations highlighting departmental performance and core functions, and urged officers to make optimal use of these orientation programmes to gain a holistic understanding of GHMC’s functioning and resolve operational issues.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioners G Srijana, Vinay Krishna Reddy, Hemanth Keshavapatil, Raghu Prasad, Pankaja, Manga Thayaru and Satyanarayana; Zonal Commissioners G Mukunda Reddy, Apoorv Chauhan, K Chandrakala, Radhika Gupta, Priyanka Ala, Sanchit Gangwar , Hemanth Borkade, Ravi Kiran ,Sahadev Rao ,Chief Engineers Sahadev Ratnakar and Jyothi and other senior officials.