GHMC corporators dispute claim of 80 pc desilting of nalas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: De-silting of nalas and the delay in nala works took centre-stage during the 11th general body meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) held on Wednesday, June 4.

Several corporators claimed that the 80 per cent nala de-siltation works claimed as completed were false.

A corporator raised the issue of persistent inundation of residential areas in Tolichowki because of the overflowing Bulkapur nala, which needed to be desilted more, including the removal of silt/trash that has accumulated in the box drains in that area.

A corporator spoke about the Firangi nala works sanctioned 3 years ago, which were supposed to be done till pillar number 191, but were not completed. Similar is the case with Shivrampalli Nala. Another corporator reminded that the works for 2 nalas in Kishanbagh and Badurpura were happening at a snail’s pace.

A corporator noted that 2 years of work done for the Jahangirpura nala in the Yakutpura constituency was faulty, and that desilting was done only up to 2-3 ft in the nala stretching from Moula Ke Chile to Dabirpura Darwaza.

Some of the corporators stressed the need to carry out nala diversion and expansion works, so that flooding in their areas could be controlled during the monsoons.

From Gachibowli to LB Nagar, and Jeedimetla to Ramnagar, corporators from several divisions raised similar issues with regard to the nala works, expressing their concerns over the possibility of yet another monsoon nightmare, because of the delay in nala de-siltation and other works.

The corporators from the downstream areas of the Musi River including Saroornagar, Gaddiannaram, Kothapet and RK Puram expressed expressed concerns over the nalas being constructed connecting the upstream areas to their areas where there were no outlets, and even if there were, the massive quantities of silt and flood water accumulating in their areas was making it unlivable for the people in their divisions.

The chief engineer of GHMC tried to stand his ground, claiming that 80 per cent of desilting works were done, but the corporators were not convinced by his answer.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi informed the corporators that after a week, meetings will be held in every zonal office of GHMC, involving the commissioner, zonal commissioners, corporators and other people’s representatives, which would be attended by her as well.

She stated that the issues could be resolved efficiently at the lower level.

An irony of lake protection

The corporators belonging to both Congress and BJP raised the highly concerning issue of the Saroornagar lake’s bund becoming weak, and the urgent need to complete those works.

One of the corporators reminded that it is the second largest Ganesh immersion lake in the city after Hussain Sagar, and that if the bund breached, several colonies downstream will be submerged.

However, none of the corporators explained why the bund has become weak, and why the fencing and walking track laid on the bund get damaged every year.

The issue of fake birth and death certificates raised

The corporator from the BJP questioned what happened to the inquiry about around 24 lakh fake birth and death certificates that were issued by the GHMC in 2022-2023.

The corporator questioned the action taken against the officials who were responsible for that.

The corporator raised the concern of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis who could have got those birth certificates, which he said is a national security concern.

Replying to the question, the official concerned stated that a technical error in the MeeSeva centres in 2022 had resulted in all 24 lakh birth and death certificates issued during that period. She said around 20 lakh certificates have been cancelled.

The official also said that several staff (all outsourced) were removed from their service, and 2 doctors were also attached to their parental office, and action will be initiated against 2 more based on the inquiry report of the special investigation team, which was yet to submit its report.

She also said that cases were filed against all the officials and the Metro Hospital in Tolichowki, from where many birth certificates were issued.

The recurring fire accident at Mughalpura Sports Complex

A corporator and also an MLA questioned how fire broke out four times in the same planning department’s office located inside the Mughalpura Sports Complex in the last couple of years.

The corporators suspected that a very important file could have been deliberately destroyed with the excuse of a fire accident.

The corporators expressed anguish against GHMC’s sports complexes being used as function halls and for housing offices of GHMC’s key departments, instead of being used for the purpose they were meant to serve.

The chief commissioner of planning replied, stating that since 2016, all the files had been digitised, and even during the formation of Telangana, digitisation of records was done, and a backup of all the files was available with the GHMC.

GHMC commissioner RV Karnan said that based on the inquiry report that was still pending, action will be initiated against the officials found negligent.

Mohammed Sardar’s suicide, allegation against Congress corporator

The death of Mohammed Sardar, a young BRS leader from Borabanda who died by jumping off a terrace, allegedly due to harassment by a local Congress corporator, rocked the house for a while.

Also Read BRS leader ends life over harassment by Congressman Baba Fasiuddin

Offering her condolences to the bereaved family of Sardar, the mayor informed the house that no evidence has been found yet, connecting his suicide with the corporator.

BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao, who is also an advocate, informed the house that he was willing to represent the issue with the police higher-ups, if anybody came with some evidence to prove the allegation.

An interesting point

During a discussion on a question raised on the Build Now app launched by the state government to give single-window permissions for the construction of houses, BRS corporator Dedeepya informed that the application was accepting only registered lands for giving permissions, but not accepting notarised documents.

She pointed out that, as per the previous TG-bPASS application, there was no need for permissions to build a house on 75 sq ft of land.

Adding to the argument, BRS Bansilalpet corporator Hemalatha questioned, “When GHMC is not giving permissions for houses with notarised documents, how can it demolish those houses?”

She was referring to the incidents of GHMC demolitions in slums (Borabanda suicide case of Mohammed Sardar) and others across the city.

The chief commissioner of planning replied, stating that the policy decision was as per the GHMC Act, that only lands with sale deeds could be given permission for the construction of houses.

The corporators also alleged corruption in the town planning department, stating that wealthy people were taking permissions to build in one survey number, and were constructing villas in another survey number.

A corporator showed a news article stating that a realtor had built villas in 7 acres of government land in survey number 581 in Uppal, though obtaining permissions to build in survey number 584. The corporators alleged the involvement of town planning higher-ups in the scam.

RV Karnan replied, stating that the district collector had written a letter to GHMC in 2024 stating that the said land belonged to the state government, and that a show-cause notice was also issued to the realtor, who then approached the court.

“The issue is in the High Court presently, and the GHMC reserves the right to suspend such permissions at any time. We are just waiting for the matter to close in the court so that we can take action,” Karnan assured.

Street lights and garbage disposal

An ex-officio member sought to know why Ramky, the contractor entrusted with the work of collecting garbage from the transfer stations to the dumping yards, has declared that the work would be stopped due to non-payment of dues.

Ordering the GHMC officials to resolve the issue with Ramky, as the Bakr-Eid festival is just days away, the member warned that if it is not resolved, he will dump the garbage in front of the zonal offices.

Karnan clarified, stating that it was a payment issue between Ramky and its vendors, which had nothing to do with GHMC. He also assured that the issue would be resolved by the end of the day.

Several corporators raised the issue of the street lights contract, which ended on April 30, 2025, and since then, there have been street lighting issues in their areas.

They were not convinced by the GHMC temporarily procuring and giving just around 100 street lights to various GHMC divisions.

The GHMC official concerned explained that a comprehensive tender was being prepared, and within 2-3 months, a fresh tender will be called for.

Meanwhile, he said that at every zonal commissioner level, 4,000 to 5,000 street lights were being given temporarily.

MLAs, MLCs and MPs crashing the meeting

Though the meeting, which is being held once in 6 months, is meant for the corporators to raise their issues, much of the time was consumed by MLAs, MLCs and MPs who are the ex-officio members of GHMC.

Some of the corporators raised objections to much of the time being used by them.

The embers condoled the death of innocents in the Pahalgam terror attack on the occasion.