BRS leader ends life over harassment by Congressman Baba Fasiuddin

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Mohammed Sardar, a resident of Borabanda.

Hyderabad: A Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader died by suicide on Wednesday, May 28, in Hyderabad’s Borabada due to alleged harassment by Congress leader Baba Fasiuddin.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Mohammed Sardar, a resident of Borabanda. Fasiuddin reportedly demanded money for granting permission to construct a building. A few months ago, Sardar had constructed a house, and the GHMC demolished it for certain violations.

Depressed over the situation, Sardar went to the terrace and jumped to his death. “The family members have raised certain allegations. Based on the complaint, we will register a case and take up investigation,” the police told the media.

Sardar’s relatives informed the police that Fasiuddin was harassing the BRS leader following which the latter slipped into depression.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th May 2025 9:43 am IST

