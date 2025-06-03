Hyderabad police continue search for Baba Fasiuddin in abetment to suicide case

Hyderabad: The city police continue their hunt to apprehend Borabanda corporator and former deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, who has been booked in a case of abetment to suicide.

A Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader from Borabanda, Mohd Sardar, died by suicide five days ago, allegedly due to the harassment by Baba Fasiuddin and others.

Sardar also had recently accused Fasiuddin of forceful demolition of the third floor of his house and threatening to raze the entire house.

On Wednesday night, May 28, Sardar climbed to the top floor of the building and jumped from there. He died on the spot.

Borabanda police on Thursday booked Baba Fasiuddin, his wife Habeeba Sultana, and his PA Saptagiri on charges of abetment of suicide.

On Monday night, Congress leader and TMREIS chairman, Faheem Qureshi, former MP Mohd Azharuddin, and other Congress leaders visited the house of Sardar and offered condolences to the family.

The relatives of Sardar demanded the immediate arrest of Baba Fasiuddin and justice for the family.