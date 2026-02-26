Long queues outside Pista House, Hotel City Diamond, Shah Ghouse and other popular names are a common sight in Hyderabad during Ramzan. Everyone wants a taste of haleem at these iconic places. Social media is the same, too, with big names dominating everyone’s feed and debates. The city truly treats haleem as a seasonal sport.

But Ramzan 2026 is not just about the popular giants.

This year, some new players have entered Hyderabad’s fiercely competitive haleem market, hoping to tap into the city’s ever-growing appetite for the dish. Now, with new entries, the stakes are high. In a market where loyalty runs deep and comparisons are ruthless, breaking through the noise is no small feat.

Siasat.com takes a look at the four new entrants who are trying to make a mark on Hyderabad’s haleem scene this Ramzan.

1. Nomme

A new name in the culinary scene of Hyderabad, Nomme has already made headlines for its “Coffee Theatre” experience. Now, as part of Ramzan’s festivities, it has launched its version of haleem, elevating the classic bowl into a premium experience. The Classic Mutton Haleem includes potla mutton, pure ghee, premium dry fruits and is slow-cooked for 8 hours. They are positioning themselves as the go-to for those who want traditional taste in an upscale setting.

2. 5ves Restaurant

5ves Restaurant has already nailed its Biryani game, and now it has decided to step into the haleem scene. They have decided to take the road less travelled and serve chicken haleem to their customers. Available in different sizes, the haleem here is as affordable as it gets in Hyderabad.

3. Arabian Affairs

As masters of the Mandi, Arabian Affairs brings a distinct Middle Eastern influence to all its dishes, and haleem is no different. Slow-cooked for hours with pure ghee, lentils and in-house spice blend, the haleem is positioned as a meal for protein enthusiasts.

4. Summer Bistro

The most “Instagram-forward” entrant on the list, Summer Bistro, is blending its cafe culture with traditional flavours. It has introduced haleem as part of its iftar menu, and it truly feels like Hyderabad’s cafes too cannot stay away from the charm of this dish.

