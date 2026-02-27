Hyderabad: The personal life of Tamil film superstar Thalapathy Vijay has become the subject of public attention after his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce in December 2025. The divorce petition, filed in the Chengalpattu family court, cites allegations of adultery, mental cruelty, and desertion.

The name of actress Trisha Krishnan has been linked to the divorce due to rumours and speculation about a possible extramarital affair between her and Vijay.

She did mention these adulterous relationship dating back from 2021 pic.twitter.com/qPTSyhgjYM — புதியவிடியல் (@ArunGanesh24114) February 27, 2026

Allegations of Infidelity

In her petition, Sangeetha claims that she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. Although she has not named the actress in her petition, rumors on social media have pointed towards Trisha Krishnan, who has worked with Vijay in several hit films like Ghilli and Aathi. The allegations have caused shockwaves in the Tamil film industry and among Vijay’s fans.

Speculation Around Trisha and Vijay’s Relationship

The link between Trisha and Vijay gained further attention after a cryptic post shared by Trisha on Instagram. In her story, Trisha wrote, “When you are full of love, it confuses people who are full of shit.” This was followed by a birthday post for Vijay, featuring a picture of them together, sparking further rumors of a close relationship. Fans were quick to comment on their on-screen chemistry from Ghilli, calling them a “timeless couple.”

Additionally, Vijay’s playful remarks at a event about Trisha being a “princess” added fuel to the speculations. While both Trisha and Vijay have not confirmed any personal involvement, the media and public have closely followed their every move, linking them to the ongoing divorce saga.

This divorce filing comes at a crucial time in Vijay’s life, as he is also active in politics, having founded his own party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). The timing of the divorce has raised questions, as some believe it could affect his political ambitions. While some fans are supportive, others are concerned about the potential impact on Vijay’s image and career.