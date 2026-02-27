Ahead of TN Assembly elections, Thalapathy Vijay’s wife files for divorce

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has been hit with a major shock from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. After 26 years of marriage, she has filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu court, accusing Vijay of having an extramarital affair with a fellow actress. The couple, who got married on August 25, 1999, have two children together.

The Divorce Petition

Sangeetha has alleged that Vijay’s affair with another actress is the reason for their separation. She filed the petition at the Chengalpattu court, and Vijay has been issued a summons to appear in court on April 20 for further proceedings. This has sparked intense speculation and controversy, especially with the couple’s long marriage and their children’s involvement.

Extramarital Affair Rumors

There have been rumors about Vijay’s alleged extramarital relationship with actress Trisha, which has further fueled speculations about the reason behind the divorce. The situation escalated when Tamil Nadu BJP president commented on the alleged affair, leading to a stir in the media. Trisha, however, responded to the rumors, calling them baseless, and the BJP president later apologized for his comments.

A Marriage Filled with Fame and Fame

Vijay and Sangeetha’s marriage has been a topic of public interest ever since they became a couple. Sangeetha, originally from London, was a huge fan of Vijay before their marriage. She traveled from London to Chennai to meet him after the success of his 1996 movie Poove Unakkaga. They quickly became close, and their love story seemed to be a fairytale for fans.

Impact on Vijay’s Political Career

Vijay, who is also actively involved in Tamil Nadu politics through his party, the TVK (Tamizhaga Vanniyar Katchi), is facing this shocker at a time when he is gearing up for the upcoming state elections. His involvement in political campaigns has only intensified public attention on his personal life. Many believe that the divorce will affect his political career, especially since he has been in the limelight with his party’s push for greater support during the election season.