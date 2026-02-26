Which Cyberabad Municipal Corporation ward is your area in? Check here

The CMC was formed after the trifurcation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th February 2026 11:33 pm IST
Map of Cyberabad municipal wards showing zones and boundaries for local governance.
Cyberabad Municipal Wards Map

Hyderabad: The newly constituted Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) formed after the trifurcation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), on Thursday, February 26, released a detail list of circles and wards that come under it.

The CMC comprises three zones – Serilingampally Zone, Kukatpally Zone and Qutubullapur Zone – with a total of 76 wards with 16 circles.

Serilingampally Zone

This Zone has five circles and 26 wards. Here is the list of areas that come under this zone

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026
Map of Cyberabad municipal wards showing zones 45-49 with ward numbers and boundaries.
Wards under Serilingampally Zone

Narsingi (five wards)

124 – Narsingi
125 – Kokapet
126 – Gandipet
127 – Manikonda
128 – Neknampur

Patancheruvu (four wards)

MS Admissions 2026-27

263 – Tellapur
265 – Muthangi
266 – Patancheruvu
267 – JP Colony

Ameenpur (five wards)

268 – Ramachandrapuram (RC Puram)
269 – Bharathi Nagar
270 – Beeramguda
271 – Ameenpur
272 – Bollaram

Miyapur (six wards)

236 – Hafeezpet
237 – Madeenaguda
238 – Chanda Nagar
239 – Deepthisri Nagar
240 – Miyapur
241 – Maktha Mahabubpet

Serilingampally (six wards)

225 – Gachibowli
226 – Nallagandla
227 – Serilingampally
228 – Masjid Banda
229 – Sri Ram Nagar
234 – Kondapur

Kukatpally Zone

This Zone has four circles and 23 wards. Here is the list of areas that come under this zone

Map of Kukatpally zone showing 6 wards in Cyberabad municipal area.
AI generation disabled

Madhapur (six wards)

230 – Anjaiah Nagar
231 – HITECH City
232 – Madhapur
233 – Izzat Nagar
235 – Matrusri Nagar
242 – Mayuri Nagar

Allwyn Colony (six wards)

243 – Hyder Nagar
244 – Bhagya Nagar Colony
245 – Shamshiguda
246 – Allwyn Colony
247 – Vivekananda Nagar Colony
248 – Venkateshwara Nagar

Kukatpally (six wards)

249 – Kukatpally
250 – Balaji Nagar
251 – Vasanth Nagar
252 – KPHB Colony
253 – Kaithepally
254 – Gayatri Nagar

Moosapet (five wards)

255 – Allapur
256 – Moti Nagar
257 – Moosapet
258 – Prashanth Nagar
259 – Balanagar

Qutubullapur Zone

This Zone has seven circles and 27 wards. Here is the list of areas that come under this zone

Map of Cyberabad municipal wards showing Chintal, Giri Nagar, and other key areas.
Wards under Qutubullapur Zone

Chintal (five wards)

279 – Rodamestri Nagar
280 – Jagathgirigutta
281 – Ranga Reddy Nagar
282 – Chintal
283 – Giri Nagar

Jeedimetla (four wards)

284 – Ganesh Nagar
285 – Padma Nagar
286 – Quthbullapur
287 – Pet Basheerabad

Kompally (four wards)

288 – Kompally
289 – Doolapally
290 – Subhash Nagar
292 – Saibaba Nagar

Gajularamaram (four wards)

277 – Mahadevapuram
278 – Gajularamaram
291 – Shapur Nagar
293 – Suraram

Nizampet (four wards)

273 – Nizampet
274 – Bachupally
275 – Bhandari Layout
276 – Pragathi Nagar

Dundigal (three wards)

294 – Bahadurpally
295 – Bowrampet
296 – Dundigal

Medchal (three wards)

297 – Medchal
298 – Pudur-Kistapur
299 – Gundlapochampally



Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th February 2026 11:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button