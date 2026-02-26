Which Cyberabad Municipal Corporation ward is your area in? Check here

Hyderabad: The newly constituted Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) formed after the trifurcation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), on Thursday, February 26, released a detail list of circles and wards that come under it.

The CMC comprises three zones – Serilingampally Zone, Kukatpally Zone and Qutubullapur Zone – with a total of 76 wards with 16 circles.

Serilingampally Zone

This Zone has five circles and 26 wards. Here is the list of areas that come under this zone

Wards under Serilingampally Zone

Narsingi (five wards)

124 – Narsingi

125 – Kokapet

126 – Gandipet

127 – Manikonda

128 – Neknampur

Patancheruvu (four wards)

263 – Tellapur

265 – Muthangi

266 – Patancheruvu

267 – JP Colony

Ameenpur (five wards)

268 – Ramachandrapuram (RC Puram)

269 – Bharathi Nagar

270 – Beeramguda

271 – Ameenpur

272 – Bollaram

Miyapur (six wards)

236 – Hafeezpet

237 – Madeenaguda

238 – Chanda Nagar

239 – Deepthisri Nagar

240 – Miyapur

241 – Maktha Mahabubpet

Serilingampally (six wards)

225 – Gachibowli

226 – Nallagandla

227 – Serilingampally

228 – Masjid Banda

229 – Sri Ram Nagar

234 – Kondapur

Kukatpally Zone

This Zone has four circles and 23 wards. Here is the list of areas that come under this zone

Madhapur (six wards)

230 – Anjaiah Nagar

231 – HITECH City

232 – Madhapur

233 – Izzat Nagar

235 – Matrusri Nagar

242 – Mayuri Nagar

Allwyn Colony (six wards)

243 – Hyder Nagar

244 – Bhagya Nagar Colony

245 – Shamshiguda

246 – Allwyn Colony

247 – Vivekananda Nagar Colony

248 – Venkateshwara Nagar

Kukatpally (six wards)

249 – Kukatpally

250 – Balaji Nagar

251 – Vasanth Nagar

252 – KPHB Colony

253 – Kaithepally

254 – Gayatri Nagar

Moosapet (five wards)

255 – Allapur

256 – Moti Nagar

257 – Moosapet

258 – Prashanth Nagar

259 – Balanagar

Qutubullapur Zone

This Zone has seven circles and 27 wards. Here is the list of areas that come under this zone

Wards under Qutubullapur Zone

Chintal (five wards)

279 – Rodamestri Nagar

280 – Jagathgirigutta

281 – Ranga Reddy Nagar

282 – Chintal

283 – Giri Nagar

Jeedimetla (four wards)

284 – Ganesh Nagar

285 – Padma Nagar

286 – Quthbullapur

287 – Pet Basheerabad

Kompally (four wards)

288 – Kompally

289 – Doolapally

290 – Subhash Nagar

292 – Saibaba Nagar

Gajularamaram (four wards)

277 – Mahadevapuram

278 – Gajularamaram

291 – Shapur Nagar

293 – Suraram

Nizampet (four wards)

273 – Nizampet

274 – Bachupally

275 – Bhandari Layout

276 – Pragathi Nagar

Dundigal (three wards)

294 – Bahadurpally

295 – Bowrampet

296 – Dundigal

Medchal (three wards)

297 – Medchal

298 – Pudur-Kistapur

299 – Gundlapochampally







