Which Cyberabad Municipal Corporation ward is your area in? Check here

Hyderabad: The newly constituted Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) formed after the trifurcation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), on Thursday, February 26, released a detail list of circles and wards that come under it.
The CMC comprises three zones – Serilingampally Zone, Kukatpally Zone and Qutubullapur Zone – with a total of 76 wards with 16 circles.
Serilingampally Zone
This Zone has five circles and 26 wards. Here is the list of areas that come under this zone
Narsingi (five wards)
124 – Narsingi
125 – Kokapet
126 – Gandipet
127 – Manikonda
128 – Neknampur
Patancheruvu (four wards)
263 – Tellapur
265 – Muthangi
266 – Patancheruvu
267 – JP Colony
Ameenpur (five wards)
268 – Ramachandrapuram (RC Puram)
269 – Bharathi Nagar
270 – Beeramguda
271 – Ameenpur
272 – Bollaram
Miyapur (six wards)
236 – Hafeezpet
237 – Madeenaguda
238 – Chanda Nagar
239 – Deepthisri Nagar
240 – Miyapur
241 – Maktha Mahabubpet
Serilingampally (six wards)
225 – Gachibowli
226 – Nallagandla
227 – Serilingampally
228 – Masjid Banda
229 – Sri Ram Nagar
234 – Kondapur
Kukatpally Zone
This Zone has four circles and 23 wards. Here is the list of areas that come under this zone
Madhapur (six wards)
230 – Anjaiah Nagar
231 – HITECH City
232 – Madhapur
233 – Izzat Nagar
235 – Matrusri Nagar
242 – Mayuri Nagar
Allwyn Colony (six wards)
243 – Hyder Nagar
244 – Bhagya Nagar Colony
245 – Shamshiguda
246 – Allwyn Colony
247 – Vivekananda Nagar Colony
248 – Venkateshwara Nagar
Kukatpally (six wards)
249 – Kukatpally
250 – Balaji Nagar
251 – Vasanth Nagar
252 – KPHB Colony
253 – Kaithepally
254 – Gayatri Nagar
Moosapet (five wards)
255 – Allapur
256 – Moti Nagar
257 – Moosapet
258 – Prashanth Nagar
259 – Balanagar
Qutubullapur Zone
This Zone has seven circles and 27 wards. Here is the list of areas that come under this zone
Chintal (five wards)
279 – Rodamestri Nagar
280 – Jagathgirigutta
281 – Ranga Reddy Nagar
282 – Chintal
283 – Giri Nagar
Jeedimetla (four wards)
284 – Ganesh Nagar
285 – Padma Nagar
286 – Quthbullapur
287 – Pet Basheerabad
Kompally (four wards)
288 – Kompally
289 – Doolapally
290 – Subhash Nagar
292 – Saibaba Nagar
Gajularamaram (four wards)
277 – Mahadevapuram
278 – Gajularamaram
291 – Shapur Nagar
293 – Suraram
Nizampet (four wards)
273 – Nizampet
274 – Bachupally
275 – Bhandari Layout
276 – Pragathi Nagar
Dundigal (three wards)
294 – Bahadurpally
295 – Bowrampet
296 – Dundigal
Medchal (three wards)
297 – Medchal
298 – Pudur-Kistapur
299 – Gundlapochampally