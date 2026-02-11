Check out areas under new GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad Corporations

Hyderabad: The current term of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) concluded the previous day. On Wednesday, February 11, the civic body, once the largest in the country in area-wise, was trifurcated into GHMC, the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Siasat.com lists out several areas that will now come under which administrative corporation.

Areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC):

A detailed map of GHMC’s urban zones in Hyderabad, highlighting wards and circles for administrative purposes.

GHMC will now have six zones – Shamshabad Zone, Rajendranagar Zone, Charminar Zone, Golconda Zone, Khairatabad Zone and Secunderabad Zone.

There are a total of 150 wards with 30 circles.

Shamshabad Zone – Four circles, 17 wards

Adibatla (four wards)

Badangpet (six wards)

Jalpally (three wards)

Shamshabad (four wards)

Rajendranagar Zone – Six circles, 29 wards

Rajendra Nagar (four wards)

Attapur (six wards)

Bahadurpura (five wards)

Falaknuma (four wards)

Chadrayangutta (five wards)

Jangammet (five wards)

Charminar Zone – Five circles, 25 wards

Santosh Nagar (four wards)

Yakatpura (six wards)

Malakpet (four wards)

Charminar (six wards)

Moosarambagh (five wards)

Golconda Zone – Five circles, 28 wards

Goshamahal (six wards)

Karwan (five wards)

Golconda (seven wards)

Mehedipatnam (four wards)

Masab Tank (four wards)

Kairatabad Zone- Five circles, 29 wards

Khairatabad (six wards)

Jubilee Hills (four wards)

Borabanda (five wards)

Yusufguda (five wards)

Ameerpet (five wards)

Seunderabad Zone – Five circles, 28 wards

Kavadiguda (seven wards)

Musheerabad (five wards)

Amberpet (eight wards)

Tarnaka (four wards)

Mettuguda (four wards)

Areas now under Cyberabad Municipal Corporation

A detailed map of Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation’s urban zones in Hyderabad, highlighting wards and circles for administrative purposes.

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will comprise three zones – Serilingampally Zone, Kukatpally Zone and Qutubullapur Zone. There are a total of 76 wards with 16 circles.

Serilingampally Zone – Five circles, 26 wards

Narsingi (five wards)

Patancheruvu (four wards)

Ameenpur (five wards)

Miyapur (six wards)

Serilingampally (six wards)

Kukatpally Zone – Four circles, 23 wards

Madhapur (six wards)

Allwyn Colony (six wards)

Kukatpally (six wards)

Moosapet (five wards)

Qutubullapur Zone – Seven circles, 27 wards

Chintal (five wards)

Jeedimetla (four wards)

Kompally (six wards)

Gajularamaram (four wards)

Nizampet (five wards)

Dundigal (four wards)

Medchal (three wards)

Areas now under Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation

The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation will have three zones – LB Nagar Zone, Malkajgiri Zone and Uppal Zone. There are a total of 74 wards with 14 circles.

LB Nagar Zone – Four circles, 24 wards

Nagole (six wards)

Saroornagar (seven wards)

LB Nagar (five wards)

Hayathnagar (six wards)

Malkajgiri Zone – Five circles, 26 wards

Keesara (six wards)

Alwal (six wards)

Bowenpally (five wards)

Moula Ali (six wards)

Malkajgiri (four wards)

Uppal Zone – Five circles, 24 wards

Boduppal (four wards)

Ghatkesar (four wards)

Kapra (five wards)

Nacharam (five wards)

Uppal (six wards)

New commissioners for new corporations

The government has also passed orders appointing new commissioners to the two newly created corporations.

GHMC Commissioner – RV Karnan

– RV Karnan Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner – G Srijana

– G Srijana Malakjgiri Municipal Commissioner – T Vinay Krishna Reddy

Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Metropolitan Area and Urban Development, Jayesh Ranjan, will now have the additional responsibility of the Special Officer for the three municipal corporations.

The government had, in December last year, merged 27 municipalities on the fringes of Hyderabad into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Following the merger, the GHMC emerged as a megacity, with its area increasing from 650 sq km to 2,053 sq km.

The government, in an order, said it has decided to reorganise the existing GHMC into three corporations in view of the administrative requirements arising out of the city’s expansion.

Other transfers

The Telangana government has also ordered transfers and postings of several non-cadre officers across key departments.

As per the official orders, S Pankaja, who was serving as Additional Commissioner, Urban Community Development (UCD), GHMC, has been transferred and posted as Executive Director, HMWS&SB, Malkajgiri.

Samrat Ashok Nama (SGMC), who was waiting to be posted, has now been appointed as Executive Director, HMWS&SB, Hyderabad.

M Santhosh, District Registrar in the Registration and Stamps Department, Rangareddy, has been transferred and posted as Executive Director, HMWS&SB, Cyberabad.

In another posting, K Shashikiranachary, Assistant Director, Employment and Training, has been transferred and appointed as Joint Secretary, Lok Bhavan.

The transfers and postings have been made to meet administrative requirements and ensure smooth functioning of the concerned departments, a press release said.