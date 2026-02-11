IAS Officer Jayesh Ranjan appointed as Special Officer for GHMC

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, February 11, appointed IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development Department, as Special Officer for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

The decision was taken as the five-year term of the GHMC Council came to an end on Tuesday, February 10.

GHMC reorganised

On Wednesday, the Telangana government also reorganised the existing GHMC into three separate municipal corporations — Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri.

The government had, in December last year, merged 27 municipalities on the fringes of Hyderabad into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Following the merger, GHMC emerged as a mega city, with its area increasing from 650 sq km to 2,053 sq km.

The government, in an order, said it has decided to reorganise the existing GHMC into three corporations in view of the administrative requirements arising out of the city’s expansion.

As per the order, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation comprises the Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Qutbullapur zones of the GHMC.

The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation comprises the Malkajgiri, L B Nagar, and Uppal zones.

The remaining area comprising the Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad zones will continue to be called the GHMC.

The government also appointed IAS officers G Srijana and T Vinay Krishna Reddy as Commissioners of the Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations, respectively.

R V Karnan would continue in the post of GHMC Commissioner after the reorganisation, a government order said.

Other transfers

The Telangana government has also ordered transfers and postings of several Non-Cadre Officers across key departments.

As per the official orders, S. Pankaja, who was serving as Additional Commissioner, Urban Community Development (UCD), GHMC, has been transferred and posted as Executive Director, HMWS&SB, Malkajgiri.

Samrat Ashok Nama (SGMC), who was waiting for posting, has now been appointed as Executive Director, HMWS&SB, Hyderabad.

M. Santhosh, District Registrar in the Registration & Stamps Department, Rangareddy, has been transferred and posted as Executive Director, HMWS&SB, Cyberabad.

In another posting, K. Shashikiranachary, Assistant Director, Employment & Training, has been transferred and appointed as Joint Secretary, Lok Bhavan.

The transfers and postings have been made to meet administrative requirements and ensure smooth functioning of the concerned departments.