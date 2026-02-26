Flyover construction to start at Banjara Hills, traffic advisory issued

Hyderabad: As construction works for the pillars of the steel flyover and underpass, undertaken as part of the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project, are set to start on February 27, traffic is expected on stretches between Mugda Junction, KBR Park Entrance Junction (Gate-I) and Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Commuters have been asked to plan their travels and use the following alternate routes to avoid Road No 2, Banjara Hills.

Traffic coming from NFCL going towards Srinagar colony T Junction, Sagar Society (Mugdha), KBR Park Entrance, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No 36, Road No 45 and Cable Bridge (Durgam Cheruvu) will be diverted at Srinagar colony T Junction and Sagar Society.

Vehicles are asked to proceed via Srinagar Colony Main Road, continue through Indiranagar Labour Adda, Road No 5, Jubilee Hills, Venkatagiri X Roads, (Road No 10, Jubilee Hills), and take a left towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

Similarly, traffic coming from Road No 36 and 4,5 Jubilee Hills and going towards NFCL will be diverted at Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Venkatagiri Road No 2, Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda Basti, Yousufguda Checkpost, Maitrivanam, Ameerpet, towards Indiranagar Labour Adda, Srinagar Colony and towards Value Zone, Panjagutta main road.

People travelling from KCP and Road No 1, Banjara Hills and intending to go towards KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Road No 36 Jubilee Hills, may take Road No 10, Banjara Hills, towards Cancer Hospital, take a left turn, continue via Agrasen Island and proceed towards Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan, Road No 45, Jubilee Hills.

People coming from Masab Tank and intending to go towards KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, may take the left turn from 1/12 (Virinchi Hospital), proceed towards Agrasen Island and proceed towards Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan, Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills.

Commuters have also been asked to avoid travelling at peak hours (8:30 am – 11:00 am and 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm) if possible.

Commuters have been asked to follow traffic updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media platforms. In case of emergencies, motorists can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.