GHMC sets June 2 deadline for Musarambagh, Nalgonda flyover works

He also called for expediting works related to the KBR Park project.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th February 2026 11:21 pm IST
Officials and stakeholders discuss the June 2 deadline for Musarambagh and Nalgonda flyover projects.

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan directed the Musarambagh High-Level Bridge and Nalgonda X Roads flyover works be completed by June 2.

Chairing a review meeting on Tuesday, he directed officials to expedite various works to ease traffic congestion in the city.

He also assessed the progress of ongoing projects under the H-CITI, Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) and Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP). He also called for expediting works related to the KBR Park project.

Stating that there was no shortage of funds, Karnan instructed officials to complete utility shifting and pending land acquisition on a war footing and bring any issues requiring government intervention to his notice for immediate resolution.

