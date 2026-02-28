Thalapathy Vijay’s divorce: Trisha’s wedding comment resurfaces

Hyderabad: Fans of Thalapathy Vijay were left shocked after reports went viral suggesting that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce, alleging that the actor was involved in an “adulterous relationship” with an actress.

Although the divorce petition does not name the actress, netizens have begun speculating that it may be hinting at Trisha Krishnan. Following the news, Trisha started trending online, with several of her old interviews and social media reactions to dating and marriage rumours resurfacing.

Trisha’s reaction to her marriage rumours

Trisha has often been vocal in shutting down personal rumours. In October 2025, she dismissed reports of her alleged marriage to a Chandigarh-based businessman by posting on Instagram Stories, “I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to plan the honeymoon too.”

Trisha Krishna, Thalapathy Vijay’s relationship

Vijay and Trisha

Vijay and Trisha have shared a strong on-screen chemistry and have worked together in popular films such as Ghilli and Leo. She also made a cameo appearance in The GOAT. Rumours about their alleged relationship had earlier surfaced after Trisha posted a birthday wish for Vijay with an elevator selfie.

Vijay married Sangeetha in 1999, and the couple has two children, Sanjay and Divya. At present, Trisha has not reacted to the latest speculation linking her to the reported divorce.

Sangeetha’s divorce petition