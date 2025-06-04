Hyderabad: Borabanda corporator denies involvement in BRS leader’s death

Hyderabad: Borabanda corporator and former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin on Wednesday denied any involvement in the death of BRS party leader Mohd Sardar.

Interacting with the media, Baba Fasiuddin claimed that Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and his associates conspired to frame him for Sardar’s death.

“I have no connection with Sardar’s death. He ended his life due to personal family issues,” said Baba Fasiuddin.

On Wednesday, Sardar died by suicide after jumping from a building. His family alleged that Baba Fasiuddin’s harassment drove him to take the extreme step.

Police registered a case against Baba Fasiuddin, his wife, and one other individual.

However, Baba Fasiuddin—who left his home shortly after Sardar’s death—stated that he did so due to threats from MLA Gopinath and local rowdy sheeters who allegedly planned to harm him and his family.

“There was a plan to kill me during the funeral. To avoid law-and-order issues, I stayed away from the funeral and my house,” he said.