GHMC Corporators set for cleanliness study tour to various cities

Hyderabad: In a follow-up to Hyderabad’s push for cleaner and better-managed civic infrastructure, a group of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators is set to visit Indore, the city renowned for its top-ranking cleanliness initiatives and various other cities.

The study tour, scheduled from September 21 to 26, aims to explore how Hyderabad can replicate other city’s success in waste management and sanitation.

The tour is part of a broader plan for Hyderabad’s civic leaders to learn best practices from cities across India. The GHMC has allocated Rs 1.25 crore for the trip, with Rs 80,000 spent on each participant.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi will lead the delegation, accompanied by 48 corporators from the Congress and BRS parties. Indore, which has been consistently recognized as the cleanest city in India under the Swachh Survekshan rankings, is a primary destination due to its widely praised sanitation policies and waste management systems.

A second delegation, led by Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy and comprising 47 corporators from Congress and BJP, will head to Assam and Guwahati to study similar practices in those regions. Additionally, 16 corporators from the MIM party will embark on a separate tour.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been vocal about improving Hyderabad’s cleanliness standards and recently directed municipal officials to study Indore’s model closely. The goal is to adopt successful strategies from various cities and apply them in Hyderabad, especially in terms of waste segregation, public awareness, and efficient waste disposal methods.

The study tours are seen as crucial for preparing Hyderabad to improve its cleanliness ranking and overall civic management. The focus will be on sustainable urban practices that can help transform Hyderabad into a cleaner, more livable city.