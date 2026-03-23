GHMC cracks down on property tax defaulters, seals Khairatabad hotel

Commissioner RV Karnan had urged property owners within the Greater Hyderabad limits to clear their pending property tax dues immediately.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 11:57 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Deputy commissioners of 30 circles under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have started seizing property tax from defaulters.

In one such raid on Monday, March 23, officials sealed Katriya Hotel in Khairatabad for evading tax amounting to Rs 6.16 crore since 2017.

Other establishments were also checked.

Subhan Haleem

Aurora College in Nampally and Sarna Transport in Goshamahal have been pending a tax of Rs 1.28 crore and Rs 43.78 lakh, respectively, since 2016.

Sony Center in Goshamahal has arrears of Rs 39.68 lakh since 2018, Shameem Sultana Cloth Mall in Banjara Hills has Rs 35.27 lakh pending since 2014 and Synfosys Business Solutions located in Nagarjuna Circle has dued of Rs 17.94 lakh since 2012.

Recently, Commissioner RV Karnan had urged property owners within the Greater Hyderabad limits to clear their pending property tax dues immediately through the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, and avail a 90 per cent rebate on the interest component.  

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Online payments may be made through ‘www.ghmc.gov.in (click here)’ or MyCURE app, Mee Seva Centres or Citizen Service Centres.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 11:57 pm IST

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