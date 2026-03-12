GHMC offers 90 pc interest rebate on property tax filed before March 31

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Thursday, March 12, urged property owners within the Greater Hyderabad limits to clear their pending property tax dues immediately and avail a 90 per cent rebate on the interest component.

The Commissioner said the government announced a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for the Financial Year 2025–26, under which property owners who clear their pending dues on or before March 31 will receive the rebate on the interest amount.

Also Read GHMC Commissioner puts Group-I trainees on early morning sanitation watch

Property tax arrears will be accepted only through online payment modes.

Citizens have been asked to utilise the opportunity and clear their dues immediately through the GHMC portal, the MyGHMC/MyCURE mobile app, MeeSeva centres or Citizen Service centres.