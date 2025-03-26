GHMC elections: BJP confident of defeating AIMIM in Old City

Hyderabad: The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president of Bhagyanagar zilla, Niranjan Yadav, said the party will campaign hard and work towards winning at least 20 seats in the Old City during the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

At a meeting, Yadav said the party will strive hard to win maximum seats and defeat the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Old City. “There has been no development so far under the AIMIM leadership,” he alleged.

“The officials are working in a biased manner under pressure and influence of the AIMIM party. The BJP will work and hoist its flags in many divisions in the Old City in the upcoming GHMC elections,” said Niranjan.

The Bhagyanagar zilla comprises Malakpet, Yakutpura, Chandrayangutta and Bahadurpura Assembly constituencies.