BJP will contest Greater Hyderabad, other local polls alone: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP State President Kishan Reddy announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls and other local body polls in Telangana independently, without any alliances with other parties.

He emphasized that the party is committed to its own candidates and strategies, aiming for a significant presence in all constituencies.

In a press conference held at the BJP state office, Reddy stated that the election process for the party’s leadership is currently underway, with district presidents being selected.

BJP will secure majority in local polls: Kishan Reddy

He expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a majority in the local elections, highlighting that 650 mandal presidents have already been elected, with a notable representation of women and 33% of positions allocated to backward classes.

Reddy criticized the Congress government, claiming it lacks funds for development projects, including basic street lighting in Hyderabad.

He pointed out that the central government continues to support state initiatives, citing a recent allocation of Rs 1,200 crores for metro projects.

He also mentioned plans to provide insurance coverage for six lakh individuals in the coal mining sector.

Will Chiranjeevi join BJP?

Responding to speculation about actor Chiranjeevi joining the BJP, Reddy stated that he respects Chiranjeevi as a prominent figure and would welcome him if he chooses to join.