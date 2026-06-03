GHMC employee’s toe-painted portrait moves Telangana Governor

Despite physical challenges, Vaishnavi has developed exceptional skills in painting using her feet and has become a source of inspiration to many.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 3:21 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A differently-abled Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employee stole the spotlight at Telangana’s State Formation Day celebrations in Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 2, when she presented Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla with a portrait she had painted using only her toes.

Mule Vaishnavi, a junior assistant with the GHMC, created the portrait at the Samskruthi Community Hall at Lok Bhavan, where the Formation Day event was held. Despite physical challenges, Vaishnavi has developed exceptional skills in painting using her feet and has become a source of inspiration to many.

An admirer of the Governor, Vaishnavi had nurtured the dream of presenting the portrait to him personally, and that dream came true at the Formation Day celebrations.

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The gesture and the extraordinary effort behind it visibly moved Governor Shukla and his wife, Janaki Shukla.

The Governor lauded Vaishnavi’s talent, perseverance, and indomitable spirit, and described her as an inspiring example of courage and determination. In recognition of her achievement, the Governor and the First Lady felicitated Vaishnavi with a memento and a cash incentive.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 3:21 pm IST

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