GHMC evacuates 1500 people residing near Musi downstream flowing areas

Hyderabad: With a huge quantity of water from Osman Sagar and Himayatsagar lakes being let out into the Musi river, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have evacuated about 1500 people residing near Musi downstream flowing areas as a precautionary measure.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, GHMC Mayor G Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday said the people were shifted by the GHMC officials in coordination with the revenue officials.

Evacuated 1500 people residing near the Musi downstream flowing areas and shifted them to shelter homes due to increased flow of flood water.

“All necessary arrangements have been made at the shelter homes for citizens in coordination with @CPHYD, revenue department.@ KTRTRS,” she said.

Meanwhile, five members of a family, including three women and a child, who were stuck in the flood waters of the Musi river at Gandipet were rescued by the National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) team on Tuesday night. The family was stuck in a farmhouse near the river bed.

Officials lift more gates of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials on Wednesday lifted one more gate of Osman Sagar due to continuous inflow.

Earlier, 12 gates were lifted to release the excess water. Currently, the officials are allowing water to be released through 13 gates that are lifted up to six feet.

At present, the water level in the reservoir is 1789.10 feet against the full tank level of 1790 feet. The inflow of water is 8000 cusecs whereas, the outflow is 8281 cusecs.

The officials also lifted two more gates of Himayat Sagar after seeing the rise in the inflow of water in the reservoir.

Currently, the level of water in the reservoir is 1761.9 feet against the full tank level of 1763.50 feet. The reservoir reported an inflow of 8000 cusecs whereas, the outflow is 10700 cusecs.

With inputs from NSS