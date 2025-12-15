GHMC expansion illegal as rules not followed: BRS to commissioner

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators and ex-officio members of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here have written to its commissioner stating that the merger of 27 municipalities into the body to expand it is illegal. The main opposition party stated that the current delimitation process was carried out without following due process.

In a letter to GHMC commissioner RV Karnan, the BRS Legislative Assembly and Council members whose constituencies fall partly or wholly within the civic body’s territorial limits, said that their inclusion in its General Body is not ceremonial but mandatory. Out of the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state, 24 fall under the GHMC limits.

In the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, the BRS won 15 seats out of the 24 in the GHMC area. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained its seven seats (in the Old City areas mostly), and ex-BJP leader Raja SIngh retained the Goshamahal seat (he has since been expelled but is still the MLA).

Citing Section 5(1A) of the GHMC Act, the BRS pointed out that every MLA and MP representing any constituency comprising the corporation area is an ex-officio ‘Councillor of the Corporation). The legislators pointed out that among one of the ‘non-discretionary obligations’ on the GHMC commissioner is to place the preliminary delimitation notification before the GHMC General Body.

‘Delimitation process illegal’

Stating that there was ‘illegality in the present process’ of GHMC’s expansion, the BRS pointed out that no meeting of the GHMC was General Body was held, no ex-officio members have been notified and that no opportunity has been allowed to put forth objections under Rule 8. The state government in its notification last week has allowed a week’s time for the public to put forth objections or suggestions.

The BRS legislators have called the GHMC to circulate complete delimitation material including maps, population figures, boundary descriptions and annexures to the General Body and to all of the ex-officio members. It has also asked the commissioner to convene the General Body meeting, “discuss democratically and dispose objections strictly as per law”, and also to forward proposals to the state government only after full compliance.

“Any delimitation process conducted in violation of Rule 8 of the Telangana Municipal Corporations (Delimitation of Ward) Rules, 1GG6, os void ab initio and non est in the eyes of the law,” said the party in its letter.