19-year-old Hyderabad girl killed in hit-and-run in Hayathnagar

The police are verifying the footage from the closed-circuit cameras.

Yellow police tape reading 'Police Line Do Not Cross' at an accident scene - represents investigation into fatal hit-and-run involving Indian student in US.
Hyderabad: A medical student died in a hit-and-run case after a car hit her while she was crossing the road at Hayathnagar on Monday.

The girl, Y Aaishwarya, 19, a second-year MBBS student at a college in Mahabubnagar district, was crossing the road at Hayathnagar to catch a bus to her college when a speeding car hit her. The woman died on the spot due to her injuries.

The driver sped away without stopping. A case has been booked and efforts launched to nab the car driver.

