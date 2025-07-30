GHMC garbage trolley overturns on Tank Bund road

Traffic came to a standstill for some time on the busy road.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2025 6:25 pm IST
Image of overturned garbage trolley at Lower Tank Bund road in Hyderabad.
The overturned garbage trolley at Lower Tank Bund road.

Hyderabad: Traffic on the busy Lower Tank Bund road came to a standstill early on Wednesday morning after a garbage auto trolley overturned.

The trolley was bound to the trash yard at Lower Tank Bund when it overturned at Domalguda junction. Locals said that the trolley overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle when one of its tyres burst.

The garbage got littered on the road after the incident. Due to it, the traffic came to a standstill for some time. Local people and police removed the trolley from the spot and paved the way for the traffic move.

MS Teachers
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2025 6:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button