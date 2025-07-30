GHMC garbage trolley overturns on Tank Bund road

Hyderabad: Traffic on the busy Lower Tank Bund road came to a standstill early on Wednesday morning after a garbage auto trolley overturned.

The trolley was bound to the trash yard at Lower Tank Bund when it overturned at Domalguda junction. Locals said that the trolley overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle when one of its tyres burst.

The garbage got littered on the road after the incident. Due to it, the traffic came to a standstill for some time. Local people and police removed the trolley from the spot and paved the way for the traffic move.