GHMC issues birth certificate for baby girl born on TGSRTC bus

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a birth certificate on Saturday, July 6, for the baby girl born on the Telangana State Road Transport (TGSRTC) bus near Bahadurpura the previous day. The GHMC intervention ended the confusion about where to obtain the birth certificate as the incident unfolded between three circle boundaries.

On Friday, July 5, a passenger identified as Shweta Ratnam, who was travelling from Mushirabad, started having labour pains near Bahadurpura and gave birth to a baby girl in the bus with the help of a female conductor and other passengers.

As the miraculous incident unfolded between the boundaries of three GHMC circles, confusion arose about where to obtain the child’s birth certificate. The GHMC officials intervened to ensure the child received a birth certificate through the appropriate Birth and Death Registrar, recognizing the situation.

The TGSRTC managing director V C Sajjanar had earlier congratulated conductor Saroja and other female co-passengers on the bus on X for their humanitarian intervention.

The newborn, Shweta Ratnam and her mother were dropped off at the Petlaburj hospital for further medical help after childbirth.

In a similar incident, the TGSRTC awarded lifetime free bus travel to an infant born at the Karimnagar bus station on June 16. A similar courtesy is also expected for Shweta’s child.