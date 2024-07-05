Woman gives birth to baby girl on TGSRTC bus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman gave birth inside a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus with the help of a female conductor and other passengers on Friday, July 5.

The passenger identified as Shweta Ratnam gave birth to a baby girl. The pregnant woman who was travelling in the 1Z bus from Mushirabad started having labour pains near Bahadurpura. The passenger gave birth to a healthy girl child with the help of TGSRTC conductor Saroja and fellow female passengers on the bus.

The TGSRTC Managing Director, V C Sajjanar congratulated conductor Saroja and other female co-passengers on the bus on X for their humanitarian intervention.

“It is said that the mother and child are safe because of the timely response. He said that it is commendable that the RTC staff are showing the spirit of service while taking the passengers to their destinations safely,” the MD said on X.

According to the TGSRTC MD, the infant and mother are doing well at the nearby government maternity hospital, where they have been shifted for medical assistance.

In a similar incident, the TGSRTC awarded lifetime free bus travel for an infant born at the Karimnagar bus station on June 16.

The TGSRTC lifetime pass of the newborn child was gifted to the child’s mother, Kumari at a programme held on Wednesday, June 19, at Bus Bhawan in Hyderabad.

Kumari and Doola, a migrant couple from Odisha, have been working at a brick kiln in Katnalli village of Peddapalli district. On Sunday evening, June 16, they went to the Karimnagar bus stand to go to their village.

They were waiting for a TGSRTC bus to reach Bhadrachalam. Kumari, heavily pregnant, started developing labour pains. Her husband took her to a corner and laid her on the floor and requested RTC workers to help them.