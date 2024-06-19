Lifetime free travel for toddler born at Karimnagar TGSRTC bus station

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) awarded free travel for a lifetime for a toddler recently born at the Karimnagar bus station in a dramatic event.

The lifetime pass of the newborn child was gifted to the child’s mother, Kumari at a programme held on Wednesday, June 19, at Bus Bhawan in Hyderabad.

The management of TGSRTC led by its MD VC Sajjanar also congratulated its staff for their humanitarian act of helping the toddler’s mother, who was pregnant at the time, in delivering the child.

Kumari and Doola, a migrant couple from Odisha, have been working at a brick kiln in Katnalli village of Peddapalli district. On Sunday evening, June 16, they went to the Karimnagar bus stand to go to their village.

They were waiting for a bus to reach Bhadrachalam. Kumari, heavily pregnant, started developing labour pains. Her husband took her to a corner and laid her on the floor and requested RTC workers to help them.

After calling the 108 ambulance service, the women sweepers and supervisors in the bus stand helped the couple by tying sarees to cover the scene and taking care of the pregnant woman.

Even before the ambulance could arrive, the RTC workers performed the normal delivery. The mother and child were shifted to a hospital after the ambulance arrived.

“Not only in providing efficient services to the people, the women RTC workers have proved once again that they will be on the forefront in showing humanism,” TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar posted on X, praising the RTC workers on Monday.

Sajjanar appreciated the services of TSRTC staff Syedamma, Lavanya, Sravanti, Bhavani, Renuka, Rajani Krishna and Anjaiah who helped the woman in delivering the baby on time.

He said that it is a great act that the TSRTC staff helped the cause thanklessly in times of emergency.