Traffic policeman and TGSRTC workers praised for going out of the way

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy was all praise for a traffic constable who helped a candidate appearing for the UPSC prelims examination on Sunday, June 16, reach her examination center on time.

“My appreciations for traffic constable Suresh who didn’t just treat traffic control alone as his duty, but has also proved that helping a fellow human is as important. I’m hoping that the sister who was able to reach the examination center on time would achieve her goal. All the best,” he posted on X, on Monday.

The candidate’s examination center was Mahaveer Engineering college. However, she got down at Mailardevpally Palle Cheruvu bus stop, which was kilometers away from the center.

Noticing her tensed face, traffic constable Suresh, who was stationed there, offered to give her a lift.

He took the UPSC aspirant on the police motorbike and dropped her at the examination center, relieving her of the mental pressure of not reaching the most important exam of her life on time. The video has gone viral on the social media, drawing appreciations from all corners of the society.

Traffic policeman K Suresh who helped a UPSC aspirsnt reach her examination center on time by giving her a ride, after she was tense that she unknowingly got-off on the bus a few km away from her examination centre in Rajendranagar on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/LBWUaJCI0Y — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) June 17, 2024

TGSRTC women staff help mother deliver her baby

The chief minister also praised a women RTC staff for showing their presence of mind and owning the responsibility of doing their part in helping the society. Observing that timely help from the women staff has helped save both the mother and the child, Revanth expressed confidence in the RTC workers performing their duties with such passion.

Kumari and Doola, migrant couple from Odisha, have been working at a brick-kiln in Katnalli village of Peddapalli district. On Sunday evening, they went to Karimnagar bus stand to go to their village. They were waiting for a bus to reach Bhadrachalam. Kumari, heavily pregnant started developing labour pains. Her husband took her to a corner and laid her on the floor and requested RTC workers to help them.

After calling the 108 ambulance, the women sweepers and supervisors in the bus stand helped the couple by tying sarees to cover the scene and took care of the pregnant woman.

Even before the ambulance could arrive, the RTC workers performed the normal delivery. The mother and child were shifted to a hospital after the ambulance arrived.

“Not only in providing efficient services to the people, the women RTC workers have proved once again that they will be on the forefront in showing humanism,” TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar posted on X, praising the RTC workers on Monday.