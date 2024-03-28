GHMC launches weekly action plan for effective waste collection

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose has issued directives to implement a weekly action plan across low-income neighborhoods.

The goal is to ensure the complete door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste (MSW) and the elimination of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), with the active participation of self-help group (SHG) members.

The weekly action plan comprises various activities spread over seven days. This includes holding Basti meetings on the first day, identifying households not tagged to SAT vehicles on the second day, conducting rallies in all basti areas on the third day, organizing motivational programs on the fourth day, creating Rangoli art on the fifth day, convening Town Vending Committee (TVC) meetings on the sixth day, and concluding with pledges and resolutions on the seventh day.

As part of this initiative, approximately 1,333 meetings have already taken place in all basti areas, actively involving SHGs, SAT auto drivers, and SLF members. Furthermore, efforts have been made to address major garbage collection gaps in slum areas, with 1,23,582 households now attached or tagged to SATs for garbage collection out of the 1,62,591 households across all basti areas.

Additionally, a total of 607 rallies and 763 motivational programs have been conducted to raise awareness and encourage community participation. Moreover, 538 Rangoli programs and 56 TVC meetings have been organized specifically for households not yet attached or tagged to SATs, further emphasizing the importance of community involvement in waste management efforts.