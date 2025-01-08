GHMC Mayor inspects city areas, orders immediate cleanup, repairs 

Team inspected various sites, including Makta Pedakudi Tank, Patel Tank outlet, and Gopi Tank.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th January 2025 1:56 pm IST
Hyderabad Mayor
Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi stressed the need to address local issues and improve city development during her visit to Miyapur, Chandanagar, and Serilingampally on Tuesday. She was accompanied by MLA Arikapudi Gandhi and GHMC officials.

The team inspected various sites, including Makta Pedakudi Tank, Patel Tank outlet, and Gopi Tank. The mayor expressed dissatisfaction with poor sanitation at Makta Pedakudi Tank, where garbage and construction waste were not properly managed. She ordered immediate cleaning and better waste management.

She also directed officials to speed up repairs in Vishweshwara Colony and Lingampalli vegetable market. Additionally, she instructed them to accelerate beautification work at GHMC Memory Garden Park.

Vijayalakshmi reviewed water management at Gopi Cheruvu and nearby areas, stressing the need for improvements. She urged residents to report issues directly for quicker solutions and assured them of her personal involvement in resolving problems.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th January 2025 1:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button