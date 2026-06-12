GHMC officials assault traffic constable in Banjara Hills, booked

Hyderabad: Two officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been booked for allegedly assaulting an on-duty traffic constable at Banjara Hills on Thursday, June 11.

According to a complaint filed by Constable E Srisailam, he asked a car attempting to enter Lucid Bylane to take an alternative route, as four-wheelers were not permitted on that road.

However, the driver allegedly reacted rudely and threatened the constable, claiming to be a GHMC official and saying he would have him suspended. The driver is also accused of manhandling the constable, using abusive language, and kicking him when Srisailam attempted to escort him to the police station.

The accused then allegedly removed the barricade and drove away. Srisailam recorded a video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media.

Hyderabad: Two Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have been booked for allegedly assaulting an on-duty traffic constable at Banjara Hills on Thursday, June 11.



According to a complaint submitted by Constable E Srisailam, he had asked a car wanting to go… pic.twitter.com/Z8Kqpy5Qtd — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 12, 2026

A case has been registered at Banjara Hills Police Station under sections 121(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (2) (Criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The two accused have been called for questioning, and further investigation is underway.