GHMC receives 147 complaints during Prajavani hearing on June 16

Hyderabad: A total of 147 complaints were received across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits during the Prajavani program held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, June 16.

Of these, the town planning department received the highest number of grievances with 35, followed by the tax section with seven, and the engineering and sanitation departments with five each. The electrical department received four complaints, while the Urban Biodiversity (UBD) department received three.

Two complaints each were filed with the health, administration, and transport departments. One complaint was recorded each under AC revenue, lakes, UCD, projects, HMWSSB, and AC legal Charminar zone.

An additional two complaints were received through phone-in.

Across GHMC’s six zones, a total of 91 applications were received. Kukatpally zone recorded the highest number with 47 applications, followed by Serilingampally with 18, Secunderabad with 14, LB Nagar with seven, Charminar with four, and Khairatabad with one.

GHMC commissioner RV Karnan urged officials to resolve public grievances received through the Prajavani hearing program without delay. He instructed the concerned heads of departments to thoroughly examine the complaints and update citizens on the progress of their issues.

Residents were also encouraged to raise complaints at any time using the GHMC mobile application.