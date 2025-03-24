GHMC receives 68 complaints during Prajavani hearing

The GHMC additional commissioner Shivakumar Naidu instructed officials to pay special attention to promptly resolving all the complaints received.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th March 2025 8:24 pm IST
Following MCC, Telangana govt suspends Prajavani until June 7
Prajavani in progress (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A total of 68 complaints were received during the Prajavani hearing held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters on Monday, March 24.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Of these, the Town Planning Department received 26 complaints, followed by the Tax Section Department with 16. The Engineering and Health Departments each received four complaints, while the Sanitation Department received three. Additionally, two complaints were lodged with the UBD, Electrical, Lakes, and IT Departments, respectively, and one complaint each was registered with the Administration, Vigilance, and Transport Departments.

Four complaints were received by phone.

MS Creative School

A total of 108 applications were received in the six zones under the GHMC, out of which 52 complaints were received in the Kukatpally zone, 18 in the Secunderabad zone, 23 in the Serilingampally zone, nine in the LB Nagar zone, four in the Charminar zone, and two in the Khairatabad zone.

The GHMC additional commissioner Shivakumar Naidu instructed officials to pay special attention to promptly resolving complaints received in Prajavani. Additional commissioners Shivakumar Naidu, Venugopal, Raghu Prasad, Chandrakanth Reddy, Yadagiri Rao and Additional CCP Gangadhar Pradeep participated in the program.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th March 2025 8:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button