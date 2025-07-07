GHMC receives 74 complaints at latest Prajavani

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received a total of 74 complaints during Prajavani held at its headquarters on Monday, July 7.

Of the 74, thirty-seven complaints were addressed to town planning department, seven each to the tax section and housing departments, five complaints to the vigilance department, four to the engineering department, three to the health and sanitation department, two to finance department and one xcomplaint each to the legal, , land and water resources (LWS), admin, urban biodiversity (UBD) UBD, and urban community development (UCD) departments.

Four complaints were received via phone.

The six zones under GHMC jurisdiction received a total of 126 complaints. Fifty-five complaints were in Kukatpally zone, 28 in Serilingampally zone, 27 in Secunderabad zone, nine in LB Nagar zone, six in Charminar zone and one complaint was received in Khairatabad zone.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan directed officials to resolve the grievances with prompt solutions.