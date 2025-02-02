Free Python bootcamp with job readiness training in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Siasat’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre has announced a free Python Full Stack Web Development Bootcamp with job readiness training in Hyderabad.

Scheduled for Monday, February 3, the intensive training program aims to equip participants with technical skills and job readiness training to enhance their career prospects in IT industry.

Why join free python bootcamp in Hyderabad?

The Python bootcamp in Hyderabad is a golden opportunity for aspiring developers to learn full stack web development and improve their employability.

The training will cover:

Technical Skills: Learn both frontend and backend technologies.

Soft Skills: Improve communication, and problem-solving skills.

Resume & cover letter writing: Get expert guidance on crafting a professional resume and cover letter.

Interview preparation: Gain confidence in handling job interviews.

Workplace etiquette: Understand professional behavior and corporate culture.

The Python web development bootcamp which will focus on job readiness training too will begin at 6:30 pm at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall on the second floor of the Siasat office which is located opposite Ramakrishna Theatre in Abids, Hyderabad.

Who is eligible?

The Python full stack web development bootcamp in Hyderabad is open to everyone, regardless of their educational background or prior coding experience.

Whether you are a beginner or someone looking to enhance your skills, this program is designed to help you succeed in the tech industry.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in both frontend and backend development, covering:

Frontend Technologies

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Backend Technologies

Python

Django

MySQL

Additionally, during the Python job readiness training in Hyderabad, students will get practical exposure to AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to build interactive websites under expert guidance.

Python jobs in Hyderabad – A promising career path

Python is one of the most in-demand programming languages globally. It is widely used in web development, data science, artificial intelligence, and automation.

According to PayScale, the average salary for a Python developer in Hyderabad around Rs 6 lakh per annum.

With python, you can explore diverse career opportunities in software development, web applications, AI, and data analytics.

If you’re ready to kickstart your career in Python full stack development, don’t miss this free bootcamp in Hyderabad.

Interested individuals can register online (click here). For inquiries, call on phone number, 9000191481 or 9393876978

Start your journey towards a rewarding Python career in Hyderabad by attending this free Python bootcamp with job readiness training.