GHMC selects five parks to recharge groundwater in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Commissioner Ronald Rose has directed GHMC to undertake the Shallow Aquifer Management (SAM) model on a pilot basis. For the project, five municipal parks have been selected to recharge the groundwater in Hyderabad.

It not only solves the issue of groundwater depletion but also resolves waterlogging problems due to rainfall.

Parks selected for groundwater recharge in Hyderabad

For the project, the following five parks have been selected:

K L N Yadav Park in Khairatabad Zone Techno Park in Serilingampally Zone Indira Park in Secunderabad Zone Kakatiya Nagar Colony Park in Habsiguda in LB Nagar Zone Sainik Puri E-Sector Park

How it works

The main objective of this project is to drill injection borewells for the aquifer. The lower layers of the earth are recharged whenever there is rainfall by releasing water from shallow aquifers.

By collecting water from the surrounding watershed and sending it through recharge pits, it recharges the underground layers and raises the groundwater level in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, an awareness program was organized for the residents of the colony at Kakatiya Nagar Colony Park, one of the selected parks in Hyderabad for the project. The benefits of this project were explained to the locals. The watershed area of this park is 685,738 sqm, the watershed capacity is 44.6 crore liters, and the annual rainfall is 53 lakh liters.

Additional Commissioner UBD Dr. Sunanda Rani explained the main purpose of this project and the benefits it would bring to society. Kalpana, head of The Rainwater Project team, explained the technical interventions undertaken in the park and how it recharges, thereby improving groundwater levels in the surrounding areas.

UBD Deputy Director M. Chandrasekhara Rao, NIUA representative Anirudh, Uppal Circle Manager A Narasimha Rao, The Rain Water Project team, and other GHMC officials participated in the program.