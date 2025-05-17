Mumbai: Before becoming a big name in Indian politics, Smriti Irani was a popular TV actress. Most people know her as Tulsi Virani from the famous show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. But now, an old music video of her dancing with singer Mika Singh has gone viral online, and fans can’t stop talking about it!

Smriti’s Early Entertainment Days

Smriti Irani started her career as a model. At 21, she took part in the Miss India pageant. She then entered TV shows and even appeared in Mika Singh’s music album “Boliyan.” In the video, she’s seen dancing with Mika, full of energy and charm—showing a totally different side of her.

From Actress to Minister

She said working in both TV and politics is very tough, but she was lucky to succeed in both. She believes her success came from hard work, strong values, and a bit of “divine help.” She said, “You need more than talent to do well in these fields—you must work really hard.”

Tulsi May Return!

There are reports that the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi may come back, and fans hope Smriti will return as Tulsi.