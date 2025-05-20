Mumbai: Bollywood has seen many love stories, but few remain as unforgettable and heartbreaking as that of Divya Bharti and Sajid Nadiadwala. Their whirlwind romance, secret wedding, and the tragic end of a young star continue to resurface in media circles and fan discussions even decades later.

Divya Bharti and Sajid Nadiadwala’s love story

It all began on the sets of Shola Aur Shabnam, where Divya met producer Sajid Nadiadwala. As per reports, Sajid had come to visit Govinda, but it was Divya who caught his attention and for him, it was love at first sight. Their bond grew quickly, and within 10 months of dating, the two decided to tie the knot.

Their secret wedding

On 10 May 1992, they got married in a private ceremony at Sajid’s residence in Mumbai. Divya, just 18 at the time, kept the wedding secret, especially from her father, fearing it could affect her booming career. The hush-hush wedding was attended only by a qazi, Divya’s friend Sandhya, and her hairdresser. Reports suggest Divya even converted to Islam and changed her name to Sana for the marriage.

In one of the old interviews, Divya’s mother, Meeta Bharti, recalled how her daughter asked for her blessings and witness signature on the wedding day, but was turned down for not informing her father. Despite being married, Divya continued living with her parents and only revealed her marriage when Sajid visited the family during Diwali.

Divya Bharti’s tragic death

Less than a year later, on April 5, 1993, tragedy struck when Divya fell from her fifth-floor balcony. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Her shocking death at just 19 remains one of Bollywood’s biggest mysteries, though officially ruled an accident in 1998.

Years later, Sajid found love again with journalist Warda Khan. They married in 2000 and have two sons together.