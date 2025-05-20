Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR, also known as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. With over two decades of success in the Telugu film industry, Jr NTR has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in South India. As he prepares for his Bollywood debut with War 2, let’s explore his net worth and expensive possessions.

Jr NTR’s Net Worth as of 2025

Jr NTR’s estimated net worth stands at a staggering around Rs 500 crore. His wealth primarily comes from his acting fees, endorsements, and various investments. His current remuneration is reportedly between Rs 45 to 60 crore.

Expensive things he owns

1. Luxurious Properties including house in Jubilee Hills

The actor owns a magnificent mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, valued at approximately Rs 25 crore. This lavish home blends modern and traditional styles and reflects Jr NTR’s grand lifestyle. Additionally, he has invested in properties across Bengaluru, Karnataka, and even the USA.

2. Lavish Farmhouse

In 2021, Jr NTR purchased a sprawling 6.5-acre farmhouse named ‘Brindavanam’ in Gopalapuram village, Shankarpally Mandal. This beautiful estate, adorned with gardens, was gifted to his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on her birthday.

3. Private Jet

Known for his love of luxury, Jr NTR reportedly owns a private jet worth Rs 80 crore, used for family travel and film promotions.

4. Lamborghini Urus and other cars

He also owns an impressive collection of cars including a Lamborghini Urus (Rs 5 crore), Range Rover (Rs 2 crore), BMW (Rs 2 crore), Porsche (Rs 1 crore), and Mercedes-Benz (Rs 1 crore).

5. Luxury Watches

Jr NTR’s fondness for watches is well known. He was spotted wearing a rare Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail watch valued at Rs 7.47 crore at Mumbai airport. He also owns an Audemars Piguet watch, which costs Rs 2.1 crore, Patek Philippe Nautilus 40MM, which costs around Rs 2.5 crore, among others.

Jr NTR Upcoming Bollywood Debut

After his successful stint in Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 14, 2025.