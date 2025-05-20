Mumbai: The most-awaited teaser for Yash Raj Films’ upcoming spy thriller War 2 was unveiled by the studio on Tuesday morning to mark one of the lead stars, Jr NTR’s birthday. The film, which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, is a part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe and sees Hrithik Roshan reprise his role.

The teaser, especially the glimpses of Hrithik and NTR locking horns in an epic face-off, has taken the internet by storm.

War 2 teaser features high-octane action as both superstars engage in a gripping battle of wits, strength, and strategy. Fans are already hailing it as a guaranteed blockbuster, with social media flooded with praise and excitement.

But do you know how much Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan have charged for War 2? Let’s take a look at their current remunerations as of 2025.

Jr NTR’s War 2 Remuneration

Jr NTR, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, charged Rs 45 crore for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He increased his fee to Rs 60 crore for Devara. Initially, it was speculated that he slashed his fee to Rs 30 crore for his Bollywood debut in War 2. However, as per latest reports, he is now charging a massive Rs 60 crore which is reportedly more than Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 Remuneration

Hrithik Roshan, who reprises his role from the original War, is said to be charging Rs 48 crore for this high-octane sequel.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW. #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 also marks a significant expansion of the YRF Spy Universe. The film is set to hit theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

