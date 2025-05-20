Hyderabad may see heavy rains for three days; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: In view of the massive rains in Hyderabad in the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city.

Apart from Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana are also likely to receive thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till May 23.

IMD forecasts four days of rains in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad too, the weather department has forecast rains till May 23. However, heavy rains are expected till May 22.

According to the department, the city will witness rains accompanied by gusty winds till May 23. It also forecast a generally cloudy sky prevailing in the city till May 22.

Apart from IMD Hyderabad, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, stated that various parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, are likely to witness widespread rains in the next three days.

He forecast heavy rains of up to 100 mm in some places in the state. In view of the expected weather, the temperatures are likely to drop from today, he predicted.

Temperature forecast

As per IMD Hyderabad, the temperature in all districts of Telangana will be in the range of 36-40 degrees on May 20 due to the rains. However, from May 21, it will decline below 36 degrees Celsius.

Also Read Hyderabad fire accident: Brave duo returning from namaz try to rescue people

In Hyderabad too, the temperature will be below 36 degrees Celsius from tomorrow.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts a decline in summer heat in the coming days and the beginning of the rainy season in the state.