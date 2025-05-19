Hyderabad fire accident: Brave duo returning from namaz try to rescue people

Hyderabad: Two men who were returning after offering namaz and had stopped for tea tried to rescue people trapped in a fire accident at a building near Charminar on Sunday.

They brought out 13 people before fire tenders and ambulances arrived at the spot.

Duo narrate details of fire incident

The duo, Mir Zahed and Mohd Azmath, did not waste a single second when two women sought help by shouting ‘Bhaiya, bachao!’ (Brother, save us). They barged into the building, determined to help.

Speaking to media persons, the duo said they broke two barriers to reach the room where they found women and children trapped by the fire.

Zahid shared what happened, saying, “After namaz, while I was returning, two women from the building called out for help. We went inside, and the room was filled with smoke.



The air conditioner had exploded due to the fire. We found seven people dead in one room.

Though they attempted to save people without thinking about their safety, many had already been killed in the fire.

Hyderabad’s worst fire accident in recent years

Sunday’s fire accident in a building near the iconic Charminar, which claimed 17 lives, is the worst fire disaster to hit Hyderabad in recent years.

The tragedy has once again brought into focus the lack of fire safety measures in multi-storey buildings and failure to ensure adherence to safety norms despite announcements by concerned authorities after every such disaster.

Eight children were among the 17 people killed when the fire broke out, apparently due to a short-circuit, in a building in Gulzar Houz, a commercial hub, on Sunday morning.

Like in most fire accidents in recent years, this G+2 building too had shops on the ground floor while families were residing upstairs.